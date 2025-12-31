Fire erupts on balcony of Sinhagad Road high-rise building, major disaster averted

A major accident was narrowly averted on Tuesday when a fire broke out on the balcony of a sixth-floor flat in a multi-storey building on Sinhagad Road. Residents managed to control the blaze before it spread further, and no injuries were reported during the incident. Fire officials believe that burning charcoal on the balcony sparked the fire, which then spread to nearby materials. The heat also impacted a gas cylinder cap on the balcony. (HT)

The fire occurred in flat No. 68, A Wing, of a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing society behind Chul Aangan Hotel on Sinhagad Road. The Navale fire station received the alarm at 12:16 pm, and a fire tender reached the scene at 12:47 pm.

Fire officials believe that burning charcoal on the balcony sparked the fire, which then spread to nearby materials. The heat also impacted a gas cylinder cap on the balcony. However, residents acted swiftly, using water to extinguish the flames, preventing further damage until the fire brigade arrived.

A joint inspection by the PMRDA team and the Navale fire brigade revealed minor damage to scrap items, some furniture, clothes, and electrical wiring stored on the balcony. The flat’s owner confirmed that the damage was limited. As a precaution, fire officials advised the owner to replace the gas cylinder.

“This incident highlights the importance of fire safety awareness. Residents must refrain from keeping burning charcoal or flammable materials in balconies, especially in high-rise buildings,” said chief fire officer Devendra Potphode.