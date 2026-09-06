First Dahi Handi noise case filed against mandal in Bibwewadi

The Pune police have registered the city’s first case related to this year’s Dahi Handi celebrations against a mandal in Bibwewadi for allegedly violating conditions imposed on the use of loudspeakers and causing noise pollution, police said on Saturday. The case was registered on Friday against Shri Krishna Tarun Mandal at Ota, Bibwewadi. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The case was registered on Friday against Shri Krishna Tarun Mandal at Ota, Bibwewadi, whose chairman has been identified as Rahul Prakash Jagtap of Bibwewadi. No arrest has been made.

Senior inspector Ashwini Satpute of Bibwewadi Police Station said the mandal had been permitted to use four bass speakers and four top speakers for its Dahi Handi programme.

“During an inspection, police found that the organisers had installed eight bass speakers and eight top speakers. The sound system was seized and a case was registered,” Satpute said.

According to the police, the mandal had obtained permission from the local police station to organise the Dahi Handi programme and use traditional musical instruments. However, the organisers allegedly breached the conditions attached to the permission by installing additional sound equipment.

Based on a complaint filed by a police official, an FIR was registered against Jagtap under Sections 223 and 270 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The action comes ahead of the Ganesh festival, with Pune police stepping up monitoring of DJs, loudspeakers and high-powered sound systems at public celebrations.