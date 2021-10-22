First day, first shows sell out in “re-opened” cinemas, theatres in Pune

PUNE The Balgandharva Rang Mandir echoed with the sound of the “teesri ghanta” (third bell) at 7am on Friday, following orders from the Maharashtra government and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) allowing theatres and cinemas to reopen at 50% of capacity.

Prashant Damle will present his “Eka Lagnachi Teesri Ghosta” at the Balgandharva on October 23 and 24.

“We have already got bookings, with most of the producers bringing in their already set productions. No one has planned a new play yet. We are following the SOPs and will allow only 50% occupancy. There will be no canteen also, “ said Sunil Mate, head of the Pune Municipal Cultural Centre.

“At 50% occupancy it is not helping cover costs. We only hope that the CM will look at our request to open theatres for full occupancy with full Covid norms,” said Sunil Mahajan, president, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, Kothrud.

Rashmi Aras, an avid theatre goer is eager to watch a play ‘live’. “It is about time that theatres were opened to public. I miss watching plays. It is like complete entertainment for the entire family,” she said.

For cinema lovers it was time to rejoice as well. “We know that audiences have been patiently waiting for cinemas to reopen. Our morning shows starting between 9am and 10am were almost sold out across all our multiplexes. The overall turnout during the day so far has been reminiscent of the pre-Covid days,” said Rajeev Patni, chief operating officer, Inox Leisure.

Arvind Chaphalkar, MD, City Pride multiplex said, “The cinema halls saw a good number of people showing up. Sales will pick up slowly.”

Lalit Kala Kendra at the SPPU presented its very first show at Namdeo hall to mark the reopening of theatres on Friday. The play is “Waghachi Ghosta”, an adaptation of an Italian play translated by Vinod Luvekar. “It ran to a full house, naturally,” said Pravin Bhole, head of department, Latit Kala Kendra.