Five arrested by Pune forest dept for poaching wild boar 

The Pune forest department on September 26 arrested five people for poaching a wild boar in the Wadgaon Maval area. A case was registered against them and all five accused were presented in session court, where they were given judicial custody till October 10, informed a forest official. The accused have been identified as Maruti Shitole, Satyawan Bhoir, Datta Waghmare, Sanjay Waghmare and Sitaram Jadhav. A Scorpio car, goods worth ₹6 lakh and meat of wild boar were seized from them.
As per the information provided by the forest department, a forest official squad upon receiving secret information about poaching and trafficking of the animal has arrested five people near the New English school at Old Pune - Mumbai highway near the Wadgaon area.
SD Warak, a range forest officer, at the Pune Forest department, said, “ A case has been registered against all five accused under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The court ordered judicial custody to them and further investigation is going on in this case.”
