Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five arrested by Pune forest dept for poaching wild boar 

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Sep 28, 2024 07:50 AM IST

The accused were arrested near the New English school at Old Pune - Mumbai highway near the Wadgaon area

The Pune forest department on September 26 arrested five people for poaching a wild boar in the Wadgaon Maval area. A case was registered against them and all five accused were presented in session court, where they were given judicial custody till October 10, informed a forest official. The accused have been identified as Maruti Shitole, Satyawan Bhoir, Datta Waghmare, Sanjay Waghmare and Sitaram Jadhav. A Scorpio car, goods worth 6 lakh and meat of wild boar were seized from them.  

The accused have been identified as Maruti Shitole, Satyawan Bhoir, Datta Waghmare, Sanjay Waghmare and Sitaram Jadhav. A Scorpio car, goods worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh and meat of wild boar were seized from them.   (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused have been identified as Maruti Shitole, Satyawan Bhoir, Datta Waghmare, Sanjay Waghmare and Sitaram Jadhav. A Scorpio car, goods worth 6 lakh and meat of wild boar were seized from them.   (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the information provided by the forest department, a forest official squad upon receiving secret information about poaching and trafficking of the animal has arrested five people near the New English school at Old Pune - Mumbai highway near the Wadgaon area.  

SD Warak, a range forest officer, at the Pune Forest department, said, “ A case has been registered against all five accused under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The court ordered judicial custody to them and further investigation is going on in this case.”  

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On