Five medical cadets commissioned at AFMC Ceremony

In a proud moment for the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), five graduating medical cadets were formally commissioned at a ceremonial event held on Saturday at the college’s Bhardwaj Auditorium. Of the five, one cadet has been commissioned into the Indian Air Force, while four have joined the Indian Army. Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), served as the reviewing officer for the ceremony. (HT)

In a significant advancement for medical research and diagnostics, AFMC has recently established a state-of-the-art Genome Sequencing Laboratory, equipped with Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) platforms. This facility aims to support cutting-edge research in areas such as inherited diseases, cancer, reproductive health, and transplant medicine. It will enable precise diagnosis of rare genetic disorders and advanced molecular profiling of malignancies.

The Department of Medical Research (DMR) and the Multi-disciplinary Research Unit (MRU) at AFMC are currently leading over a dozen molecular research projects. These include studies on epigenetics in diabetes, microRNA expression in various diseases, and gene polymorphisms in cancers and autoimmune disorders. The research is designed to benefit not only the armed forces but also the wider medical community.

AFMC also integrates advanced simulation-based training for students, who practice critical procedures, such as trauma management, cardiac life support, and laparoscopic surgery, using high-fidelity simulators in a safe, controlled environment.

Beyond academics and research, AFMC encourages participation in co-curricular and sports activities to promote discipline, creativity, and physical fitness. The National Cadet Corps (NCC) remains an integral part of the curriculum, promoting leadership and personality development.

Cadets also actively engage in community outreach through initiatives like blood donation drives, vaccination campaigns, and health awareness programmes, underscoring AFMC’s commitment to service both within and beyond the armed forces.