Five years later, plan to use Mulshi Dam water for Pune remains on paper

PUNE: After five years of promises made by leaders across political parties, the proposal to bring five thousand million cubic feet (TMC) water from Mulshi Dam to meet Pune’s growing needs continues to remain on paper with little to show in terms of action on the ground. The state-appointed Surve Committee, formed to study the plan, is yet to officially submit its final report to the government of Maharashtra. After five years of promises made by leaders across political parties, proposal to bring water from Mulshi Dam to meet Pune’s growing needs continues to remain on paper. (HT FILE)

The issue first gained traction in January 2021 when then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar proposed diverting 5 to 7 TMC water from Mulshi Dam to meet Pune city’s growing water needs. At the time, Pawar highlighted that the water, currently used for surplus hydroelectric power generation by Tata Power, could be better utilised to cater to the needs of the expanding urban population.

Thereafter, then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis formed a 12-member committee headed by retired irrigation secretary, Avinash Surve, to carry out a detailed study and submit the findings. The report was reportedly prepared in November 2023 but is yet to be formally submitted to the state government. As of now, it remains with the committee’s secretary in the Pune water resources department office.

In February 2024, Ajit Pawar once again brought up the subject, saying that there is a need to raise the height of Mulshi Dam by one metre to help secure drinking water for Pune and the surrounding areas for the next three decades. He said that utilising the dam’s dead stock could provide a long-term solution to the region’s water woes.

On Monday, April 21, deputy chief minister and guardian minister Ajit Pawar once again raised the demand for Mulshi Dam water to be used to meet the city’s growing needs instead of reserving it solely for electricity generation.

When contacted, Shweta Kurhade, executive engineer of the Khadakwasla irrigation division, said, “We have not received any directives from the state government regarding the use of Mulshi Dam water. The matter is still under discussion at higher levels.”

Surve, the retired irrigation secretary who headed the committee, confirmed that a presentation was recently made to state officials. “We showed how it’s possible to bring 5 TMC water from Mulshi Dam to Pune without significantly affecting power generation. Discussions with Tata Power are crucial since the dam currently serves hydroelectric purposes. The government is positive about the proposal,” he said.

Mulshi Dam water is controlled by private company, Tata, which utilises the water for hydroelectricity generation. The hydropower project located in Mulshi was established in 1927. It is around 40 kilometres away from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

The urgency of the proposal has only risen in recent years, with 34 fringe villages added to the PMC limits and the Khadakwasla Dam, the city’s main source of water, under increasing stress.

Despite the growing demand and a detailed study already in place, no concrete steps have been taken to implement the plan. As the city continues to expand rapidly, officials and citizens alike are now pressing for swift action on the part of the government to address Pune’s looming water crisis.