Flash strike by PMPML pvt bus contractors hits service

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2023 01:00 AM IST

The four private contractors — Olectra, Travel Time, Hansa and Anthony — on strike have demanded clearance of unpaid bills of last three months

Pune: The flash strike from Sunday afternoon by contractors who provide buses to public transport utility Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) many passengers stranded.

With Sunday being a non-working day, the impact of the strike was not felt much in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
The four private contractors — Olectra, Travel Time, Hansa and Anthony — on strike have demanded clearance of unpaid bills of last three months. The transport body currently has 2,142 buses, including 1,100 owned by contractors and 900 of own its fleet. The contractors alleged that payments are due despite many follow-ups, forcing them to launch the strike.

With Sunday being a non-working day, the impact of the strike was not felt much in Pune. Residents said the strike continuing on Monday will cause inconvenience to office-goers and students.

Om Prakash Bakoria, chairman and managing director, PMPML, said, “Contractors’ pending bills have risen to up to 90 crore. They demanded us to get the bills cleared within 15 days. However, they did not ply buses on allotted routes from Sunday afternoon despite our request. On Monday, our 900 buses will ply on major routes.”

