Pune: Two days before the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi departs for the annual Ashadhi Wari on July 8, the Pune district administration on Monday urged devotees and warkaris not to travel to Alandi after the swollen Indrayani River inundated all four bridges leading to the pilgrimage town. Flooded Indrayani River disrupts Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi preparations

Heavy rainfall over the past few days caused the Indrayani to overflow, submerging the four bridges that provide access to Alandi and making entry unsafe, officials said. The river originates near Lonavla, which received 670 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

In an advisory, the administration asked warkaris, devotees and citizens to avoid travelling to Alandi until further instructions.

“Those who have already started their journey towards Alandi should halt at their present location and should not attempt to enter the town,” the advisory said, adding that all devotees should strictly follow instructions issued by the district administration, police and disaster management authorities.

Officials also appealed to the public not to believe rumours and to stay away from the riverbed, ghat areas, and bridges that are closed due to flooding.

The advisory comes as preparations continue for the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi’s departure from Alandi, marking the start of one of Maharashtra’s largest annual pilgrimages to Pandharpur. Thousands of warkaris from across the state are expected to participate.

The district administration said it is taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety and appealed to devotees to cooperate with authorities and remain patient until water levels recede and access to Alandi is restored.

CM’s appeal

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also appealed to devotees participating in the annual palkhi processions of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj to prioritise their safety and avoid travelling to Alandi and Dehu until conditions improve.

“The flood situation is extremely serious and is being closely monitored by the administration. Due to incessant rains, all four bridges over the Indrayani River have gone underwater, severely affecting movement in Alandi and Dehu. Warkaris should avoid travelling to these places and instead join the Wari when the palkhis reach Pune,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis said a large number of German hangars—temporary weather-resistant shelters—have been erected to accommodate pilgrims safely and that the administration is working on a war footing to ensure devotees do not face inconvenience during the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, more than 300 stranded warkaris have been rescued and shifted to temporary shelters after flooding disrupted arrangements in Alandi. The Alandi Municipal Council, police, disaster management authorities, temple administration and local voluntary organisations have jointly arranged accommodation and meals for the pilgrims.

To accommodate the growing number of stranded devotees, the administration has requisitioned 10 buildings, including schools, colleges and dharmashalas, to serve as temporary shelters over the next two days.

Relief and rescue operations continued through Monday as officials monitored the flood situation and assisted pilgrims affected by the rising water levels.

The district administration has appealed to devotees to cooperate with authorities, remain patient until floodwaters recede and rely only on official advisories before resuming their journey to Alandi.