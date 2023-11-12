Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / Flower merchants fret as marigold prices drop further in Pune

Flower merchants fret as marigold prices drop further in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 12, 2023 06:14 AM IST

Farmers stated the subsequent reduction in prices following Dussehra was primarily due to a glut in production

Within a fortnight, the price of marigold flowers has dropped even more, with blooms selling for 30 a kg a day before Diwali on Saturday. Farmers stated the subsequent reduction in prices following Dussehra was primarily due to a glut in production.

Normally, marigold flowers cost between 60 and 80 per kg. However, the rainfall ended on time this year, and the flower produced a bountiful crop. For Diwali, a large quantity of marigold flowers had arrived in the city, with buyers waiting in queue. (HT PHOTO)

Normally, marigold flowers cost between 60 and 80 per kg. However, the rainfall ended on time this year, and the flower produced a bountiful crop. For Diwali, a large quantity of marigold flowers had arrived in the city, with buyers waiting in queue.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Since the rates were low, I purchased two kg extra marigold flowers,” said Ashish Deshmukh, a resident of Sahakarnagar.

According to the farmers, the fall in rates had made it difficult for them to even recover the basic costs including transportation.

“This year, I grew marigold with the hopes of getting better rates. However, the drop in pricing has made even recovering the transportation costs difficult’, said Dnyaneshwar Mohite, a farmer from Khed Shivapur.

Earlier during Dussehra, farmers had to throw away excess flowers with rates reaching around 40 per kg.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
diwali rainfall
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP