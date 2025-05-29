FLY91 to launch Goa–Solapur flights

The latest flights from Goa will facilitate travellers and pilgrims to access religious and cultural heritage destinations such as Pandharpur
Regional airline FLY91 plans to introduce direct flights between Goa and Solapur. With the launch of new route, the Goa-based airline will cover eight destinations nationwide, including four within Maharashtra - Pune, Jalgaon, Sindhudurg, and Solapur.
