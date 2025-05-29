Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
FLY91 to launch Goa–Solapur flights

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2025 05:38 AM IST

The latest flights from Goa will facilitate travellers and pilgrims to access religious and cultural heritage destinations such as Pandharpur

Regional airline FLY91 plans to introduce direct flights between Goa and Solapur. With the launch of new route, the Goa-based airline will cover eight destinations nationwide, including four within Maharashtra - Pune, Jalgaon, Sindhudurg, and Solapur.

The latest flights from Goa will facilitate travellers and pilgrims to access religious and cultural heritage destinations such as Pandharpur (Vitthal-Rukmini Temple), Tuljapur (Tulja Bhavani Temple), Akkalkot (Swami Samarth Maharaj Temple), Gangapur (Sri Narasimha Saraswati Swami Math) and the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga.

