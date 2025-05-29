FLY91 to launch Goa–Solapur flights

Regional airline FLY91 plans to introduce direct flights between Goa and Solapur. With the launch of new route, the Goa-based airline will cover eight destinations nationwide, including four within Maharashtra - Pune, Jalgaon, Sindhudurg, and Solapur. Regional airline FLY91 plans to introduce direct flights between Goa and Solapur. With the launch of new route, the Goa-based airline will cover eight destinations nationwide. (HT)

The latest flights from Goa will facilitate travellers and pilgrims to access religious and cultural heritage destinations such as Pandharpur (Vitthal-Rukmini Temple), Tuljapur (Tulja Bhavani Temple), Akkalkot (Swami Samarth Maharaj Temple), Gangapur (Sri Narasimha Saraswati Swami Math) and the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga.