Flyers inconvenienced by airlines yet to incorporate ‘Digi Yatra’ service

Despite having started the app-based service, ‘Digi Yatra’ since March 31, 2023, at least three airlines operating from Pune Airport have failed to incorporate the service due to which passengers of these airlines are suffering no end. They have to wait in serpentine queues for check-in and various other tasks.

By contrast, passengers of airlines that have incorporated the service do not need to wait in queues for check-in, etc. and can access boarding passes and other important documents on the ‘Digi Yatra’ app itself. Also, since the passengers’ faces have already been recorded on the app, the faces themselves work as boarding passes, saving the passengers’ time in terms of check-in.

Not only are the passengers of airlines which are yet to incorporate the ‘Digi Yatra’ app-based service suffering due to the sloppiness of these airlines, the increasingly long queues are putting pressure on the airport administration and CSF jawans. This is a frustrating scenario, especially during Diwali holidays when the airport is contending with a heavy rush of passengers.

Furthermore, the FID (Flight Information Display) system installed at the airport for passenger information is closed due to which passengers are unable to get information about flight operations. Many a time, the airport administration suddenly changes the boarding gate numbers, causing panic among flyers anxious to board flights. An Airport Authority of India (AAI) official at the airport said, “Since Pune Airport has the status of a silent airport, there are no announcements so it is difficult for passengers to get information about the flights.”

Vipul Alekar, a regular flyer, said, “On Saturday when I travelled from Pune airport, there was a huge rush at the terminal building. The passengers who did not have the option of the ‘Digi Yatra’ check-in had to stand in long queues for check-in and other processes. Apart from this, there were complaints about the inconvenience to passengers at Pune airport, and we hope that the AAI takes note of it and takes action soon.”

