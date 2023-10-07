Flyers raise a stink over getting cabs from Aero Mall, Pune Airport

PUNE: Flyers travelling from Pune Airport are having a hard time booking cabs from the newly-started Aero Mall in front of the airport. Not only do flyers arriving at the airport have to wait for more than one to one-and-a-half hours to get cabs, the cabs are repeatedly cancelled by cab drivers when it comes to short distances.

Over the last few months, there have been several confusing changes at Aero Mall and in the airport operations due to which passengers have been complaining about the same. Even after allowing app-based cab services such as Ola and Uber entry into Aero Mall, flyers arriving at the airport have to wait for a long time to get cabs.

So much so that several passengers have raised the issue on social media and even complained to the mall authorities over the last few days. Vedraj, a flyer, raised the issue on X a couple of days ago and said, “I have been waiting at Pune Airport for more than one-and-a-half hour, and have had four rides cancelled by Uber drivers. Uber should also be charged in case of cancellations from their drivers.”

Another flyer, Tapan B Patel, complained about Ola Cabs and said, “The driver was late. I complained at the Ola kiosk, Pune Airport, as well as on the mobile app but Ola support replied that the charges are okay. I will go to the consumer forum for my ₹22 wrongly charged and the bad behaviour of the driver at 4 am, and will reclaim ₹50,000.”

The Aero Mall was started in November 2022 and is a ₹120 crores’ multi-facility hub that includes space for parking 1,000 cars along with retail outlets, food mall and office working space. With the Aero Mall as pickup point for Ola and Uber cabs, Pune Airport is soon gaining a reputation as the most passenger-unfriendly airport.

