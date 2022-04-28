Following a six months’ strike, MSRTC services returning to normalcy in Pune
PUNE The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) services that were interrupted for almost six months due to the strike called by employees are now back to normal with the public transport body being able to bring back 90% of its buses on state streets for the first time this year.
On April 6, the Bombay high court (HC) had directed the protesting MSRTC workers to resume duties by April 15. Since then, of the 95,000 MSRTC workers in the state, more than 90,000 workers have resumed duties till Wednesday with 12,000 out of the total 17,000 buses running on roads and the remaining 5,000 either down due to lack of maintenance or repairs.
As per the information given by the MSRTC head office, till now the highest number of employees to have resumed work are from the Pune division (8,500) while the lowest number of employees are from the Amravati division (2,986). Since the HC had directed workers to resume duties, daily workers from various departments including drivers, conductors, workshop workers and administrative staffers are back to work.
Prior to the strike which was in October 2021, daily around 17,000 buses used to run across the state and over 60 lakh passengers would travel in them while the current footfall is around 40 lakh passengers daily. The daily income of the MSRTC, according to officials, on an average was ₹20 crore which is yet to return to that level. Since the workers’ strike started on October 28, 2021, most bus operations across divisions came to a standstill, adversely impacting the revenue income of the organisation. Whereas now the MSRTC is slowly regaining its original position after a large number of workers have resumed duties.
“Since the HC instructed workers to join back, daily, workers are resuming duties but still 100% of them have not yet joined. Out of the 95,000 workers, till now around 90,000 have resumed work and our daily bus operations are also increasing day by day. It will take another one month to streamline the bus operations and workers’ duties across the state,” said MSRTC vice-chairman Shekhar Channe.
Since the past over five months, MSRTC workers and their unions have been protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of unions was formed earlier to establish conversation with the state government. But apparently, the main demand of merging the MSRTC with the state government was compromised according to the workers which is why workers (apart from union members) spontaneously joined the strike. It was eventually ended after several attempts by the state transport ministry calling meetings with the workers on strike and the HC direction to the workers to resume duties.
“The pre-strike ST bus services are returning to our village. During the past five months, we had to suffer a lot while travelling. We had to pay double ticket fares to private buses and share vehicles. Now once again buses have started from Baramati to Pune but the frequency needs to be increased,” said Laxman Khatape, a passenger from Baramati.
Meanwhile, due to the increase in diesel rates in the last few months, the MSRTC has also decided to increase its charges for goods services. From May 1, one-way goods’ transportation will cost a minimum ₹500 while for two-way goods’ transportation, there will be a hike of ₹10 per km. In a bid to generate revenue from other resources, from May 21, 2020, the goods’ transportation service was started by MSRTC in the state.
4 arrested for stealing silver utensils worth 1.23Cr in Bhiwandi
Four persons were arrested for allegedly robbing silver utensils worth ₹1.23Cr from a godown in Bhiwandi on Thursday. The theft occurred four days ago in one of the godowns in Shubham Industrial Park situated in Kalwar, Bhiwandi. The thieves allegedly broke the shutter of the godown and fled with the silver utensils. Police also saw the number plate of a black and white car, whose owner was traced to Paygao of Bhiwandi.
Festival City on Noida expressway: UP RERA takes up another incomplete housing project
The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority has initiated the process to collect actual data of allottees of the Festival City Housing Project on the Noida Expressway. The UP RERA has shared a link (www.up-rera.in) on its website, where allottees of the project could submit their details to prove their allotment. The RERA would also calculate an estimated project completion cost. The UP RERA has undertaken several housing projects that were left midway by promoters.
I am critical of Maoist ideology, have no links with them: Anand Teltumbde
Civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad–Bhima Koregaon violence case, has said that it will be incorrect to link him to the Communist Party of India (Maoist) or any of its frontal organisations since he is critical of the Maoist ideology. He filed his discharge plea through advocates R Sathyanarayanan and Neeraj Yadav before the special National Investigation Agency court on Thursday.
Temple on railway platform row: Right-wing activists toughen their stand
Right-wing activists have toughened their stand as the ten-day notice period for shifting a temple on the railway station platform in Agra is set to expire on Saturday. Before the dust on the temple issue could settle, railway authorities have served another notice to those managing the 'mazar' of 'Bhure Shah Baba' at Agra Cantt railway station. Ten days were granted through the notice to shift the temple.”“
Akhilesh runs ‘daily crime bulletin’ to attack Yogi govt
LUCKNOW To corner the BJP government in UP over crime incidents, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is running a daily crime bulletin 'Aaj Ka Apradhnaama' on twitter. With the catchline 'BJP 2.0 raj mein-UP dooba apradh mein' (UP sinks in crime under BJP 2.0), Akhilesh launched the 'bulletin' on April 7 over fresh crime incidents. Since then, he has been posting tweets on crime incidents in the state.
