Food delivery persons in Pune bear brunt of rising fuel prices
PUNE Rising fuel prices have taken a toll on food delivery persons who are now demanding an increase in commission. Since March this year, fuel prices have increased by more than 20% with petrol selling for close to ₹120 per litre in Pune and diesel trading in the retail market at ₹102.67 per litre.
Due to the trickle-down effect of this steep rise in fuel prices, delivery persons are facing the pinch with a substantial part of their income being spent on fuel. So in addition to the sweltering heat and overall rising prices, food aggregator delivery persons now have to worry about rising fuel prices. Saurabh, 21, who has been working as a delivery person for the past two-and-a-half years for one such aggregator, told Hindustan Times, “Roughly 1/4th of my income is being spent on refueling. I am now considering switching to a CNG vehicle for the better mileage it provides.” But the problem for Saurabh and others like him is that even CNG hasn’t been spared the price hike. While it was selling for ₹62.20, its price has now increased to ₹73.
Chandan Kumar who works for another aggregator in the city has a similar story to tell. He told this newspaper, “My daily livelihood is being impacted because of the high fuel price.” Saurabh and Chandan are not the only ones. There are a lot of people who work part-time as food aggregator delivery persons. While the prices that consumers pay have not gone up, the prices of fuel are rising. “I used to earn nearly ₹600 to ₹700 by delivering 20 orders through the day till last year. Today, much of my earning is spent on petrol and what is left in hand by the end of the day is a pittance,” said Sarthak Pawar, who delivers food in the Katraj area.
Delivery persons are of the view that even a slight decrease in fuel prices will prove to be hugely beneficial for them. Petroleum companies have not changed petrol and diesel prices since last month and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been urging states such as Maharashtra and West Bengal to cut the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. In Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar have previously refused to cut down on VAT citing the poor revenue of the state.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU interns demand hike in stipend, wear black ribbons in protest
Demanding a hike in stipend, students interning with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) wore black ribbons to work to register their protest on Tuesday. The protesting interns submitted a memorandum to GADVASU vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh, who said he will take up the matter with board members this week. The interns said they have been receiving only ₹6,200 as stipend.
-
Mumbai witnesses rise in viral diarrhoea cases among children
Paediatrician Dr Bijal Srivastava from Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai added that most of the diarrhoea cases in children that the team of doctors are seeing today are viral in origin such as norovirus, astrovirus, adenovirus. Dr Vishal Parmar, paediatrician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road said diarrhoea cases are commonly seen in children less than five years of age. Motherhood Hospital, neonatologist and paediatrician, Dr Suresh Birajdar, Kharghar said they are seeing diarrhoea cases commonly in infants and kids attending day-care or preschool.
-
803 mosques in Mumbai granted permission to use loudspeakers
Mumbai: Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday said that the police have received applications from 1,144 mosques across the city and permissions are granted to 803 mosques to use loudspeakers. The applications started coming to Mumbai police in the past two weeks, especially after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray raked up the issue and called upon the state government to pull down loudspeakers atop mosques across the state.
-
Amit Shah assured Bommai ‘no question’ of change in guard in K'taka: Reports
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday received a big boost with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to continue without heeding to the speculations about leadership change, sources close to Bommai said. Shah also assured Bommai that the next Assembly elections, due next year under his leadership and there was no question of any change of guard in Karnataka, the sources added.
-
Punjab farmers holding back wheat stocks in hopes of better prices
CCEs are conducted every year to get an accurate estimate of the yield of key crops. The CCE data shows about 11% drop in crop yield. With 5.92 lakh tonne arrival to date, tMogarecorded 22% decline from the previous year when 7.51 lakh tonne wheat was sold in mandis. A progressive farmer, Baldev Singh, also confirmed that wheat growers were holding back some stocks, but cautioned them against pest attacks.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics