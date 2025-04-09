Footpath crisis: Morning walks in Pune becoming a perilous routine

The early morning hours, once considered the most peaceful time for a walk, have turned into a risk zone across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The recent death of 49-year-old Sujitkumar Singh in Undri on April 2, hit by a speeding car during his morning walk, is just the latest in a string of accidents that point to a deeper crisis—unsafe streets for pedestrians. In many cases, it was observed that citizens were forced to walk on the streets since footpaths were encroached on by hawkers. (MAHENDRA KOLE/HT PHOTO)

The tragedy sparked widespread outrage, with citizens urging municipal authorities to take urgent steps for the safety of citizens, particularly morning walkers who are increasingly forced off footpaths and into harm’s way.

Data from the Pune traffic police and road safety non-profit Save Pune Traffic Movement paints a grim picture. In 2024, 119 pedestrians lost their lives in road accidents—over one-third of the total 334 road fatalities that year. This year, the numbers are climbing again: 62 pedestrians have died in just three months.

In many cases, it was observed that citizens were forced to walk on the streets since footpaths were encroached on by hawkers. In most areas of central Pune, footpaths, according to civic activists, are increasingly getting occupied without authorisation by hawkers.

The problem isn’t new. In December 2024, Santosh Chavan was killed during a walk in Pimple Gurav. The same month, 90-year-old Bajirao Tilekar was grievously injured in Dehu Road. In March last year, Dr Baliram Gadhave was hit by a speeding car during his walk in Kalewadi, fracturing his leg.

Police officers say many of these accidents happen during early hours when roads are relatively empty, signals are switched off, and drivers tend to speed.

“This is a time when walkers should be the safest, but it’s when they are most at risk,” said a senior officer with the Pune traffic branch.

Unsafe by design

Pune’s urban layout offers little protection to pedestrians. Encroached, broken, or non-existent footpaths force morning walkers onto the roads. Parks, especially in older areas, are either too few or too crowded, pushing residents onto roads and highways to get their daily exercise.

“Safe and continuous footpaths, proper lighting, and early morning traffic regulation are essential—not optional,” said Nihil Mijar, a traffic planner with PMC. “We must treat pedestrian safety as equal in priority to vehicular mobility.”

Despite PMC claims of improving infrastructure, many citizens say they see little change on the ground.

Rupesh Shelke, a resident of Kharadi who walks every morning, says he’s forced to share space with two-wheelers and buses. “The footpaths are either broken or occupied by parked vehicles, dogs, or vendors. We end up walking on the road, and it feels like gambling with your life,” he said.

Stray dogs, non-functioning signals, and poorly lit roads only add to the risk. “There is zero enforcement during early hours. Drivers zoom past signals without fear of being caught,” Shelke added.

Robbers on the prowl

Besides rash drivers and poor infrastructure, pedestrians—particularly elderly women—face another threat: robbers. In January, Pune police arrested two youngsters and apprehended a minor in connection with robberies targeting morning walkers in Karvenagar and Kothrud.

In one incident, a woman out for a walk in Navsahyadri Society had her gold mangalsutra snatched by a thief who even returned to pick up a piece that broke during the robbery. In another case the same morning, a couple in Nachiket Society, Kothrud, were attacked near their gate by chain-snatchers.

These incidents have left entire neighbourhoods alarmed. Last June, a 77-year-old man was beaten to death with iron rods in Aundh by robbers during his morning walk—an attack that still haunts the locality.

“It’s a shame that in a city like Pune, stepping out for a walk means risking your life—either from reckless drivers or criminals,” said Harshad Abhyankar, director of Save Pune Traffic Movement. “We need comprehensive action. We’re ready to work with traffic police to identify hotspots and suggest improvements.”

Police seek public cooperation

Police say many walkers can also help reduce risk by being more alert. “Using headphones, walking on highways, and being distracted can all increase the danger,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil. “We urge citizens to stay vigilant and use footpaths wherever available. But we also need infrastructure and enforcement to back them.”

Experts say the issue won’t be solved with temporary fixes or blame games. What’s needed is a city-wide pedestrian safety strategy involving local bodies, the police, town planners, and citizens.

With more than 300 road deaths in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad each year, of which over 100 are pedestrians, the crisis demands attention at the highest levels.

“Morning walks are supposed to improve health,” said Supriya Sule in a statement after Singh’s death. “But when people are afraid to step out due to speeding cars and fear of theft, it’s a clear sign that the system has failed.”