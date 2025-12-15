Pune recorded ‘poor’ air quality for the third time since the beginning of December, with the city’s air quality index (AQI) touching 215 on Sunday. Data from the SAMEER app, operated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), showed that Hadapsar registered the highest pollution levels, with an AQI of 303, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. For third time this December, Pune records ‘poor’ category AQI

Other monitoring stations across the city also reported elevated pollution levels. Bhumkar Nagar recorded an AQI of 291, Revenue Colony in Shivajinagar reported 251, and MHADA Colony in Lohegaon logged 224—all within the ‘poor’ air quality range. Most other areas of Pune, however, recorded AQI levels below 200.

As air quality deteriorated across Pune, the Air Quality Early Warning Decision Support System of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) issued a health advisory for sensitive groups. The advisory recommends reducing prolonged or heavy physical exertion, taking frequent breaks, and engaging in less intense activities. Asthma patients have been advised to keep their medication readily available if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients have been advised to consult a doctor if they experience palpitations, breathlessness, or unusual fatigue. Even healthy individuals have been urged to remain alert for signs of unusual tiredness.

Notably, air quality worsened at a time when minimum temperatures in the city, after dropping to single digits and reaching their lowest levels for the season, have begun to rise. This trend runs contrary to the general perception that air quality typically deteriorates during periods of lower minimum temperatures.

Sachin Ghude, senior scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), said meteorological conditions are playing a key role in the rise in air pollution levels. “Pollutants are already present in the atmosphere, and consecutive cold days are preventing their dispersion due to poor air ventilation. Emissions from construction activities, vehicular movement and dust continue to add to the pollution load. In addition, moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea is leading to haze formation, making pollution visibly apparent in several areas,” he said.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, December 15—about one degree higher than the 8.8 degrees Celsius recorded on December 14. Within the district, Haveli recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 7.3 degrees Celsius. Other locations reporting single-digit temperatures included Pashan (9.2°C), Baramati (9.3°C), and Talegaon (9.7°C).

Weather experts said minimum temperatures in the city are likely to remain in single digits until December 16, after which they are expected to rise gradually due to the increasing influence of easterly winds.