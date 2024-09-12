Forest dept to conduct studies on Indian Giant Squirrel, Indian Gazelle in Pune

PUNE To collect baseline data on the current population and habitat of the Indian Giant Squirrel (Shekaru) and Indian Gazelle (Chinkara), the wildlife wing of the Pune forest department will conduct two separate studies titled ‘Indian Giant Squirrel Conservation’ and ‘Indian Gazelle Habitat Management and Threat Analysis’ that will pave the way for conservation of the species. A forest officer said that they are in the process of preparing a draft for the study proposals. To collect population and habitat data of Indian Giant Squirrel and Indian Gazelle, Pune forest department will conduct two separate studies. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Indian Giant Squirrel or Malabar Giant Squirrel (Ratufa Indica) is endemic to the forests and woodlands in India, and is a state animal of Maharashtra found in large numbers in the Bhimashankar area of Junnar tehsil, Pune district. Last year’s census highlighted that there are nearly 5,000 giant squirrels in the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary. The species is believed to play a significant role in the ecosystem of its habitat through seed dispersal. The Indian Gazelle too is a species native to India. In Pune, these animals can be seen in large numbers in the grasslands of Indapur and Baramati tehsils but there is no formal data on their exact population. Considering the significance of both species, there is need for a systematic approach to conservation. Hence, the Pune forest department plans to conduct studies on both animal species.

Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forests (wildlife), Pune forest department, said, “The department has come up with the idea to conduct two separate scientific studies: one is about conservation of the Indian Giant Squirrel and the other is about habitat management of the Indian Gazelle and analysis of the threat to this species. Both studies are important for collecting scientific data and identifying the conservation approach.”

“We are now preparing research proposals for the same. They will be submitted to the head office and once we receive final approval, the research wing will start work on both animals in Pune. The period of study is expected to be three years and various aspects will be covered during the study,” Chavan said.

The Indian Giant Squirrel study will focus on the required conservation efforts while the Indian Gazelle study will focus on the habitat, behaviour patterns and analysis of threat to this species. A forest official said that this first-of-its-kind study will not only help conservation efforts but also help in collection of relevant data for future studies.