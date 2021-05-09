Former Congress minister, son booked for domestic violence

A case of domestic violence was registered on Sunday against Congress leader and former minister Balasaheb Shivarkar his son former corporator Abhijeet Shivarkar based on the complaint of the son’s doctor wife.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Dr Sneha Shivarkar (37) who is married to former corporator Abhijeet Shivarkar (38) and lives with him and his family in a resident of St Lawrence Colony in Wanowrie area of Pune. However, for the past few weeks, the complainant had been living separately from the accused husband.

“The complaint had come months ago. It was sent to the Women’s grievance cell for counselling where some sessions must have happened. After that the complaint was sent to us saying counselling is not helping,” said senior police inspector Deepak Lagad of Wanavadi police station.

Along with her husband and his father, the two others booked in the case were identified as mother-in-law Kavita Shivarkar (66) and sister-in-law Sonali Pardeshi (40), according to the police.

The complainant has claimed that the alleged extra marital affairs of her husband and physical abuse by him led her to lodge a complaint.

A case under Sections 498(a) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wanowrie police station.