Former corporator held after woman dancer dies by suicide

The Ahilyanagar police have produced Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former corporator Sandeep Gaikwad, arrested on Friday for alleged involvement in the death by suicide case of a woman dancer in Jamkhed, in the court on Saturday, said officials. According to the police, the body of the woman was found at a private lodge on Kharda Road in Jamkhed on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the body of Dipali Gokul Patil, 35, dancer who lived in Jamkhed and hailed from Kalyan, was found at a private lodge on Kharda Road in Jamkhed on Thursday. Prima facie, the dancer died by suicide by hanging herself in a room. Gaikwad had allegedly been pressuring Dipali to marry him and had been repeatedly harassing her. The sustained pressure reportedly drove her to take the extreme step. The police filed a case of abetment to suicide against him. No suicide note was found on the body or at the scene.

Dahrath Chudhari, inspector, Jamkhed Police Station, said, “Mother of the victim filed the complaint.”

CCTV camera analysis found that the accused visited the lodge before the incident.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and MLA of Karjat-Jamkhed constituency Rohit Pawar demanded a thorough probe.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com