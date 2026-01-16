Former PCMC mayor’s hubby booked for photographing votes inside polling booth

The Chinchwad police on Thursday registered a case against Nilesh Doke, husband of former Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor Aparna Doke, for allegedly clicking a photograph while casting his vote inside a polling booth and sharing it on Facebook. The act is a clear violation of election rules, as mobile phones are prohibited within 100 metres of polling stations and photography inside polling booths is strictly banned. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, Doke posted a photograph showing him voting for his wife and appealed to voters to support her. The act is a clear violation of election rules, as mobile phones are prohibited within 100 metres of polling stations and photography inside polling booths is strictly banned.

The complaint was lodged by Anuradha Shivajirao Mohite, 31, an election officer and junior engineer with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, who was on election duty. The incident took place around 7.30 am on January 15 at a polling centre in ward No 18, Chinchwad.

Senior police inspector Ankush Bangar, attached to Chinchwad Police Station, said, “Based on the complaint, police have booked Doke under sections 223(Disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1965, for violating the model code of conduct and breaching the secrecy of voting. Further investigation is underway.”