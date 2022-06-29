Former Pune dist MLA Vijay Shivtare blames Sanjay Raut for Shiv Sena fiasco

As Uddhav Thackeray resigned, voices of dissidence let their pent up anger out over shiv Sena’s alliance with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Former Shiv Sena MLA from Pune district Vijay Shivtare and ex-MP from Shirur Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil blamed NCP and Congress for diverting development funds meant for Sena leaders’ constituencies.

Shivtare blamed Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut for the “current mess”. “The situation of Shiv Sena today is because of Sanjay Raut. Raut made Shiv Sena surrender its 56 years of pride before Baramati (Sharad Pawar),” he said.

He claimed that although he had written letters to Uddhav Thackeray alleging that several development projects were either shifted away from his constituency or stalled by the NCP, the chief minister paid no attention to his grievances.

By late evening Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra soon after the Supreme Court cleared the deck for a trust vote in the Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday.

Shivtare, who had represented the Purandar constituency twice and was a minister in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led government, was defeated by Congress’ Sanjay Jagtap in the 2019 state elections.

“We are in the MVA for the last two-and-a-half years. Despite the CM being from our party, the terminal of the proposed international airport in Purandar was shifted to Supe (around 40 km from Baramati). Thackeray knew about the project. I had a detailed discussion about it with him. If NCP leaders are giving a proposal to shift the terminal, I should have been consulted, but nothing of that sort happened,” he said

The water from Gunjwani dam was diverted to Baramati (NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s home turf) and Akluj, but even at that time, he was not consulted by the chief minister, Shivtare alleged.

“With a lot of cunningness, the projects from our constituency were either shifted or stalled by NCP. Despite giving information to the chief minister about this, no action was taken, so in such conditions, it is not appropriate for us to work with NCP,” he said. Echoing the sentiments of the rebel MLAs, he said they are still with Shiv Sena. “They are still the Shiv sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray...,” he said

“The CM should snap ties with NCP and Congress and take an appropriate decision. We are making a resolution to that effect and it will be sent to him. But, if he still wants to continue to be with NCP and Congress, then in the interest of people, we cannot stay in the present dispensation,” he said earlier in the day.

A meeting was convened in Purandar, attended by senior district Sena leaders, party functionaries, panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad members, where a decision was taken unanimously. “The resolution seeking to snap the ties with the MVA and take appropriate decision will be passed and sent to CM Thackeray,” he said. He also added that in the 2019 state elections, 55 Shiv Sena candidates got defeated either by NCP or Congress. “All these Shiv Sena candidates were at the second position. If MVA continues, then all these seats might go to NCP and Congress as their MLAs from their parties are currently sitting MLAs. In that condition, what would be the future of Shiv Sena in the constituency?” he asked.

“If the chief minister still wants to go with the MVA and is not ready to listen, then we will have no option but to support the Shinde group to save the party,” he added.

Another Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil, a former Lok Sabha member from the Shirur constituency, said that NCP is responsible for the current decline of the party. “Shiv Sena was harassed by NCP in Pune district. They (NCP) worked towards ending Shiv Sena...,” he said. He, however, said he is still in Shiv Sena.

(with agency inputs)