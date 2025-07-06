Forum for IT employee, residents demand public transit hub in Pune’s western region

Given the rapid growth in Pune’s western regions, the Forum for IT Employees (FITE), supported by thousands of daily commuters, has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis requesting to set up a dedicated public transport hub in the Wakad-Balewadi area. As per the FITE, given the upcoming metro connectivity in Wakad and Balewadi, a transit hub would also serve residents from other parts of Pune (HT)

According to the letter of FITE given on July 4, residents and workers from Hinjewadi, Wakad, Baner, Balewadi, Mhalunge, Sus, Ravet, Punawale, Aundh, and nearby areas have reported a significant population growth. However, due to the unavailability of a designated facility, people are currently forced to wait under flyovers or on the side of highways to catch intercity buses, posing safety risks, especially during weekends and festive rush, read the letter.

Pavanjit Mane, president, FITE, said, these regions house a large number of IT professionals, students, and migrant workers from Mumbai, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and other parts of Maharashtra and India.

“Most of them rely on public transport to visit their hometowns but face difficulty and safety risks due to the absence of a formal transit hub. We request the government to establish a well-planned transit hub in this region, which would benefit several key establishments and communities,” he said.

According to FITE, the Hinjewadi IT Park is home to lakhs of IT employees whose families and visitors rely on public transport and often stand along highways for intercity travel. Also, the Mhalunge-Balewadi Sports Complex hosts major sports, government, and social events attracting visitors from across Maharashtra and beyond. Besides, numerous colleges in Wakad, Hinjewadi, Baner, and surrounding areas cater to students from outstation locations who need safer and more organized transport options, they said.

Prashant Pandit, secretary FITE, said, over 60,000 to 70,000 employees who work in the Baner IT Hub and High Street IT Park in this area, currently depend on highways or personal vehicles for intercity travel. Additionally, local residents from Hinjewadi, Wakad, Baner, Balewadi, Mhalunge, Sus, Punawale, Vishal Nagar, and Pimple Saudagar would benefit immensely from an organized transit point,” he said.

As per the FITE, given the upcoming metro connectivity in Wakad and Balewadi, a transit hub would also serve residents from other parts of Pune, enabling smoother travel toward Mumbai and western Maharashtra. Importantly, it would reduce vehicles stopping along highways, enhancing road safety, they said.

Jitendra Dudi, Pune district collector, informed that the recent water logging issue and flood-like situation have been taken seriously by the government. “The government is coming up with an integrated plan for Hinjewadi and nearby villages to solve all the issues. This also includes the transport and connectivity inconvenience, and the demand for a public transit hub is important and will be considered.”