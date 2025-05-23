Four booked for molesting woman  

PUNE Police have booked a youth for molesting a woman and attacking her family members. The incident took place on May 20, and an FIR was lodged on May 21. Police have booked four youths for molesting woman and attacking her family members. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The 50-year-old victim in her FIR stated that the accused identified as Danish Zafeer Shaikh and three of his friends were playing cricket when the cricket ball landed at the doorstep. At that time, her maternal cousin asked them about it. Following the question, the accused hurled abuse at him instead of mending their ways. When the family questioned them collectively, the accused attacked them and molested the woman. They beat up two youths of the family with iron rods and sticks, the complaint stated.

No arrest has been made so far, said the police.