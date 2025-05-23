Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four booked for molesting woman  

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 23, 2025 08:22 AM IST

PUNE Police booked Danish Zafeer Shaikh for molesting a woman and assaulting her family after a cricket ball incident on May 20. No arrests yet.

PUNE Police have booked a youth for molesting a woman and attacking her family members. The incident took place on May 20, and an FIR was lodged on May 21.

Police have booked four youths for molesting woman and attacking her family members. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Police have booked four youths for molesting woman and attacking her family members. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The 50-year-old victim in her FIR stated that the accused identified as Danish Zafeer Shaikh and three of his friends were playing cricket when the cricket ball landed at the doorstep. At that time, her maternal cousin asked them about it. Following the question, the accused hurled abuse at him instead of mending their ways. When the family questioned them collectively, the accused attacked them and molested the woman. They beat up two youths of the family with iron rods and sticks, the complaint stated.

No arrest has been made so far, said the police.

News / Cities / Pune / Four booked for molesting woman  
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On