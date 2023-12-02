Four injured in accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway

In yet another mishap near Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Narhe, a speeding truck collided with multiple vehicles resulting in injuries to four people. No casualties were reported in the incident. Police said a Mumbai-bound loaded truck lost control near the selfie point and collided with a pickup truck of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that was deputed for divider work. (HT PHOTO)

Six vehicles (including the truck) were damaged in the incident, said officials.

The mishap took place around 5:30 pm, near the selfie point located close to Navale bridge, on the lane going towards Mumbai.

Police said a Mumbai-bound loaded truck lost control near the selfie point and collided with a pickup truck of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that was deputed for divider work.

Later, the truck collided with Shivshahi bus of the state public transport and went on to hit a dumper. After the accident, the dumper overturned and the truck hit two cars.

A team of Sinhagad police and traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted injured people to a nearby hospital.

The injured people have been identified as Sumit Subhash Maurya (18), staff of the pick-up van of the NHAI; a couple from car Riyaz Yasir Ansari (53) and Kulsum Yasir Ansari (48) and driver of the dumper Pravin Valjebhai Vadar (30).

Truck driver Aasam Illiaz from Rajasthan has been detained by the Sinhgad police for further investigation.

Senior police inspector Abhay Mahajan of the Sinhagad Road police station said no casualties were reported in the incident.

Police officials from Sinhagad Road police station said that a process to record statements of the injured persons is underway and accordingly a case will be registered against the truck driver under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).