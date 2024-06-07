 Four manufacturing units gutted in fire at Kudalwadi - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
Four manufacturing units gutted in fire at Kudalwadi

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 07, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Major fire at rubber factory in Kudalwadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad destroys 4 industrial units. Took 2 hours for fire brigade to control flames.

A major fire broke out inside a rubber factory in Kudalwadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad at around 8.10 am on Thursday.

Firefighters douse a fire which broke out in a rubber manufacturing plant in Kudalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Thursday. (PTI)
Firefighters douse a fire which broke out in a rubber manufacturing plant in Kudalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Thursday. (PTI)

According to the fire brigade officials, a rubber manufacturing factory named RK Traders Manufacturing caught fire which spread and destroyed neighbouring three other industrial units.

More than fifteen tankers and an equal number of fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames.

When contacted, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire brigade said that the incident took place around 8.10 am and primarily the fire took place due to a shortcut.

It took at least two hours for the fire brigade to bring the flames under control, said officials.

Four manufacturing units gutted in fire at Kudalwadi
