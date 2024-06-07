Four manufacturing units gutted in fire at Kudalwadi

A major fire broke out inside a rubber factory in Kudalwadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad at around 8.10 am on Thursday. Firefighters douse a fire which broke out in a rubber manufacturing plant in Kudalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Thursday. (PTI)

According to the fire brigade officials, a rubber manufacturing factory named RK Traders Manufacturing caught fire which spread and destroyed neighbouring three other industrial units.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

More than fifteen tankers and an equal number of fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames.

When contacted, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire brigade said that the incident took place around 8.10 am and primarily the fire took place due to a shortcut.

It took at least two hours for the fire brigade to bring the flames under control, said officials.