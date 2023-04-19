Four minors escape from juvenile correctional home in Yerawada

Four minor inmates reportedly escaped from the juvenile correctional home at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra Children’s Observatory in Yerawada, said officials on Wednesday. Four minor inmates reportedly escaped from the juvenile correctional home at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra Children’s Observatory in Yerawada (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday. The accused took advantage of a quarrel between two groups and escaped by breaking the window of the observation house and using a ladder to climb down from one of the rooms without being noticed.

The accused had been arrested in various crimes in the city and were kept in the Children’s Observatory of Yerawada as they were minors.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the security arrangements at the facility and the effectiveness of the juvenile justice system. The authorities have launched a search operation to locate the escaped inmates and have alerted the local police.

Police sub-inspector Vishal Patil at Yerawada police station said, “The teens got into a fight, and four of them took advantage of the situation and escaped. Nine juveniles have been booked in this case. The four minors escaped without being noticed.”

A case under sections of 224, 143, 147, 149, 504, and 427 of the IPC has been registered at Yerawada police station and further investigation is underway.