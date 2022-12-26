Four new measles cases reported in Pune rural

Four new measles cases have been detected in Pune rural on Monday. Along with that outbreaks in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas have now spread to four clusters including areas like Wanowrie, Bibewewadi and Hadapsar in addition to Bhavani Peth, confirmed officials.

As per the state health department, till Monday, Maharashtra reported 1,166 confirmed children with measles infection with over 19,456 suspected cases. These cases have been recorded across 21 districts in Maharashtra.

There are now 154 clusters in Maharashtra that have reported the cases. Also 23 deaths due to measles have been reported so far, confirmed the health department. Out of these 23 deaths, 14 were reported in Mumbai, four in Bhiwandi, three in Thane and two in Vasai-Virar.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, “In Pune rural there are four new measles cases, however, the outbreak is limited to only one cluster in Ambegaon Taluka. Whereas, the outbreak clusters have increased to four in PMC limits. Earlier the cases were from Bhavani Peth only. Now the clusters are found in Wanowrie, Bibewewadi and Hadapsar.”

“There are 230 suspected cases in Pune rural. And 344 suspected cases in PMC. There are two outbreak clusters in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) where 15 cases have been reported at Kudalwadi and Kumar Picadelly. There are 389 suspected cases in PCMC,” said Dr Awate.