Home / Cities / Pune News / Four new measles cases reported in Pune rural

Four new measles cases reported in Pune rural

pune news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 11:20 PM IST

As per the state health department, till Monday, Maharashtra reported 1,166 confirmed children with measles infection with over 19,456 suspected cases

There are 230 suspected cases in Pune rural. And 344 suspected cases in PMC. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
There are 230 suspected cases in Pune rural. And 344 suspected cases in PMC. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByNamrata Devikar

Four new measles cases have been detected in Pune rural on Monday. Along with that outbreaks in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas have now spread to four clusters including areas like Wanowrie, Bibewewadi and Hadapsar in addition to Bhavani Peth, confirmed officials.

As per the state health department, till Monday, Maharashtra reported 1,166 confirmed children with measles infection with over 19,456 suspected cases. These cases have been recorded across 21 districts in Maharashtra.

There are now 154 clusters in Maharashtra that have reported the cases. Also 23 deaths due to measles have been reported so far, confirmed the health department. Out of these 23 deaths, 14 were reported in Mumbai, four in Bhiwandi, three in Thane and two in Vasai-Virar.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, “In Pune rural there are four new measles cases, however, the outbreak is limited to only one cluster in Ambegaon Taluka. Whereas, the outbreak clusters have increased to four in PMC limits. Earlier the cases were from Bhavani Peth only. Now the clusters are found in Wanowrie, Bibewewadi and Hadapsar.”

“There are 230 suspected cases in Pune rural. And 344 suspected cases in PMC. There are two outbreak clusters in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) where 15 cases have been reported at Kudalwadi and Kumar Picadelly. There are 389 suspected cases in PCMC,” said Dr Awate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out