From foot massages to fun fairs as warkaris take one-day halt in Pune

The palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram Maharaj took a one-day halt in the city on Tuesday. Sant Dyaneshwar palkhi halted at Palkhi Vithoba Mandir and Sant Tukaram palkhi took a halt at Nivdunga Vithoba Mandir. Both the temples are located in Nana Peth area.

A muslim man offers foot massage to a warkari at Nana peth on Tuesday. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT)

Residents thronged Nana Peth as they made way to take blessings of the palkhis. Devotional fervour filled the atmosphere. Pilgrims were seen participating in the fun fair and hawkers selling ornaments, toys, and photo frames lined up. Punekars stood in long queues from as early as 3 am to get blessings of these palkhis.

Police officials said that CCTV cameras were installed at both the temples for security reasons and heavy police bandobast was present for both the residents as well as the devotees.

Also, the city-based Ganpati Mandals, NGOs and various organisations were engaged in different activities like providing meals to the warkaris and setting up health check-up camps.

At some of the mandals in Nana Peth Muslim youths also joined to serve the warkaris during various charity offerings to promote harmony.

“Every year, I spend two days in seva (volunteer) of warkaris. I give them foot massages as well as help the mandal in serving food throughout the day. Helping warkaris gives me the sense of satisfaction,” said Wasim Khan who resides in Nana Peth.