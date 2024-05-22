From the next academic year, students can appear twice for board exams

As it will be difficult for the state board to split the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations into sessions as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it is considering holding these examinations twice from the next academic year. Hence, there is a possibility that the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the forthcoming academic year will commence 15 to 20 days earlier. Exam answer sheet or application paper blurry view on table in examination room with blur education background of school university students taking exam test writing answer in seat row with stress (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On Tuesday, state board chairman Sharad Gosavi interacted with the media after declaring the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results. “In the NEP 2020, it is suggested that the class-wise examination of Classes 10 and 12 be conducted. According to this, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has tested session-wise examinations. However, the CBSE has started thinking about conducting the exam twice a year instead. The news about this has come out in the media. According to the state board, the examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 are conducted twice as per the prevailing method. Candidates who scored low marks in the February-March session exam results are given an opportunity,” Gosavi said.

“Similarly, students who have failed also get a chance to pass. Against this background, the state board has started an investigation regarding conducting the examination 15 to 20 days before the upcoming February-March months. If this happens, the Class 12 exams will be completed on time and the results will be announced in the first week of May, while the Class 10 results will be announced in the second week of May. Then in the last week of June, the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations (re-examination or supplementary examination) will be held. The result will be declared soon after that,” Gosavi said, explaining that students will get two opportunities in this way.

Around 32 lakh students appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. This number is very large, so if the examination is divided into sessions, teachers, staff and state board officials will have to spend a lot of time on conducting examinations and declaring results. If this entire process is to be carried out session-wise, it will take a lot of time. Gosavi also said that this can hurt academic teaching.

The JEE exam is conducted in two sessions by the National Testing Agency. Hence, students get a chance to take the exam twice. The student with the highest marks is further considered for JEE Advanced. CET examinations for degree courses are conducted by the State Common Examination Cell (CET) and the National Testing Agency. Therefore, state board exams have to be planned by communicating with these two agencies. Thereafter, two exams are possible.