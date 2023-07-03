Merit list for FYJC 2nd round out, cut-offs rise in Pune colleges

The Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune declared the second merit list for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) online centralised admissions on Monday. However, the there is nothing for the students to rejoice as the cut-off percentages in many prominent city colleges have increased as compared to the first merit list, which was declared on June 21.

In this second regular admission round, 66,127 seats are available, for which 44,540 students applied, of which, 20,607 students were allotted a college. Whereas, the remaining students who had applied for admission in this round and couldn’t match the cut-off list of colleges with their given college preference and marks will now have to wait for the next round.

In Pune, Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) which had 466 marks out of 500 as cut-off in the first round, has now increased to 467 for the commerce stream. Similarly, at Fergusson College the cut-off for arts stream has gone up from 429 in the first merit list to 456 in the second merit list, whereas for science stream it has decreased from 473 to 470 in the second round. While, in Modern Junior College and SP College there is not much difference in the cut-off marks in the first and second list.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar said, “There is a good response to Class 11 admission process this year, as the cut-offs are high even in the second round and our college administrations are trying to get good students with higher marks this year. It is expected that in the third round the cut-offs will again increase and students will have a tough fight to get good colleges from their preference list,”

Of the 20,607 allotted students, 8,109 students were given the college of their first preference, 4,316 students were given the college of their second preference and 2,538 students were given the college of their third preference.

For this academic year, 96,676 students have registered for Class 11 admissions till now. In the 326 junior colleges across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad division, a total of 114,350 seats are available and till now 30,320 students have taken admission through regular and quota rounds. Whereas, still 84,030 seats are vacant and one more regular round of admission will take place after the second round is completed.

Students who have been allotted seats in the second round need to take admission in their respective colleges till July 5 and then the education department will display the vacancy list for next round, said education department officials.