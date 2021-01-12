Ga Di Ma cultural festival moves to GD Madgulkar’s hometown

The Maharashtra Kamgar Sahitya Parishad, Gadima Sahitya Kala Akademi, Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad and Madgul villagers have organised the Ga Di Ma cultural festival to celebrate the 101st birth anniversary of Gajanan Digambar Madgulkar (October 1).

This is the first time that the festival will be held in GD Madgulkar’s native village called Madgul, near Sangli.

For the past 27 years, it has being held in Pune. There is also a special poetry programme based on Mandesh poetry.

Marathi literary stalwarts and brothers GD Madgulkar and Venkatesh Madgulkar spent their childhood in the Madgul village in Mandesh. The book ‘Mandeshi Manase’ written by Venkatesh Madgulkar contains the personalities of the people of this area.

‘Mandesh’ is a place in Maharashtra, which got its name from river Maan that flows through the region. The river Maan is called Maanganga. It is a tributary river flowing through Satara district of Maharashtra,” said Madgulkar.

The three generations of Madgulkars will be attending the programme including grandson Sumitra, granddaughter-in-law Prajakta, and great granddaughter Paloma. All of them will be seen in attendance along with other Madgulkars from the village.

“This year is special for the festival since various awards in the field of poetry, literature and culture will be announced. The festival will be attended by member of Parliament from Satara Shrinivas Patil and Dr Shripal Sabnis, chairman, Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Sammelan,” said Sumitra Sridhar Madgulkar.

Ulhas Pawar will be honoured with the Gadima Jeevan Gaurav while Pune Sahitya Parishad acting chairman Milind Joshi will be honoured with the Mrityunjaya Sahitya Puraskar, and Dr PD Patil, educationist and chancellor of the Dr DY Patil University will be awarded the birth centenary award.

Exhibition centre in Kothrud

In the next week or two, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol will be finalising the date for the bhoomi pujan for the Ga Di Ma Smarak and exhibition centre planned at survey no 70, Kothrud in Pune. While the decision to build a memorial was taken by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) three years back, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol has taken the lead and it will be built at Kothrud.

The followers of GaDiMa had staged an agitation for delay in setting up a memorial at Balgandharva Rangmandir in 2018. The poet’s relatives are also seeking a smarak for the past 40 years. The chosen site is behind Wonder Society in Kothrud. It will be built on 6.27 acre. The proposed four-storey building will have an independent auditorium with seating capacity of 300 people, GaDiMa Smarak, exhibition centre and an aquarium. At the ground floor, the corporation will develop a cafeteria, besides separate parking area for two-wheelers and cars.