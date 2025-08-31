Ganesh mandal in Pune fosters entrepreneurship, inspires community ventures

Walk through the bustling lanes of the city’s Camp area and you’ll spot a string of food stalls, carts, and cafés sharing the same identity and supported by a local Ganesh mandal. The Shrikrishna Tarun Mandal in Camp (on left) and the cafes supported by the mandal seen on the right. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

What began as a single juice cart nearly two decades ago has evolved into a unique community-driven business ecosystem. Today, about 18 stalls and 8 cafes offer a range of food, Chinese cuisine, chaat, pav bhaji, pizza, juices, and paan, all supported by Shrikrishna Tarun Mandal.

Founded in 1920, Shrikrishna Tarun Mandal is celebrating its 105th year. Known for staging historical performances during the Ganesh festival — from depictions of the 26/11 attacks to episodes from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life — the mandal has also built a reputation for civic and educational initiatives such as fort-cleaning drives and study tours.

“We started the initiative nearly 20 years ago,” said Vishal Ovhal, executive head of the mandal. “Back then, many of us would simply gather at the chowk without much purpose. Our friend Mahesh Padihar wanted to support his family by starting a juice cart, but he needed funding. Everyone pooled in about ₹2,000–3,000, which was significant at the time. His cart — Shrikrishna Juice Centre — is still here today. His success inspired others, and slowly the chain of businesses grew,” said Ovhal.

Rohit Gawde, owner of Shrikrishna Pizza Centre, recalled his journey: “I began my entrepreneurial journey in 2007 with a small bhel and pani puri stall, supported by the mandal. Later, I experimented with pizza and pasta, asking friends to taste-test my recipes. It worked, and today I run a café that is popular among youngsters. The mandal stood by me throughout.”

What makes the model stand out is its mutuality. While the mandal provided seed support, once members established their businesses, they began contributing voluntarily to the mandal’s social and cultural activities. “There is no mandatory contribution. Everyone helps in their own way during the Ganesh festival, both financially and personally. For nearly six weeks, the mandal became our second home,” Ovhal said.

Importantly, the mandal continues to collect small vargani (donations) from residents, even as little as ₹5. “This keeps the sense of community alive and ensures that no single business or person becomes the sole sponsor. That way, the festival will always belong to the people,” Ovhal explained.

Future plans

The mandal is now planning to extend its entrepreneurial initiative beyond food. “We intend to rent out mandal space for flower vendors and decoration artists, so the model can benefit more people,” said Ovhal.

No immersion procession

Even with its many ventures, Shrikrishna Tarun Mandal maintains a distinct tradition — it does not organise an immersion procession. “We don’t use DJ systems either. The festival idol is immersed simply by members on the last day. The money saved is used to organise a community bhandara and fund social initiatives,” Ovhal said.