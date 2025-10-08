Edit Profile
    BART fire: What caused smoke, emergency evacuation at Embarcadero station; details here

    Gangster booked for obtaining passport using fake documents

    Police investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the forgery and identify any individuals or officials who may have aided him in acquiring the passport.

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 8:10 AM IST
    By Shrinivas Deshpande
    PUNE: A case has been registered against notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal for allegedly obtaining a passport using forged documents and concealing important information from authorities.

    Gangster booked for obtaining passport using fake documents

    Police confirmed on Monday evening that a case had been filed against Ghaywal at the Kothrud Police Station.

    DCP (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam stated, “Ghaywal is accused of cheating, forgery, impersonation, and violating the Passport Act, 1967, as well as the Aadhaar Act, 2016. Investigations revealed that he suppressed crucial details and submitted fraudulent documents while applying for the passport.”

    According to authorities, Ghaywal applied for the passport using a residential address in Ahilyanagar district, while allegedly altering his surname on the application. Meanwhile, his wife and son applied for passports using a residential address in Kothrud, Pune.

    Police have filed the case, and investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the forgery and identify any individuals or officials who may have aided Ghaywal in acquiring the passport.

    This development follows an ongoing crackdown by Pune Police on Ghaywal’s criminal network, which includes freezing his bank accounts and initiating steps to cancel his passport. Authorities have vowed to take strict action against anyone found complicit in facilitating the illegal process.

