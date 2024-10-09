Garba performer Ashok Mali dies of heart attack in Pune

Actor Ashok Mali died of a severe heart attack while performing Garba at a Navratri festival event at Khed in Pune district on Monday. Popularly known as Garba King, the 54-year-old performer felt uneasy and soon collapsed on a stage while performing the folk dance in front of a huge crowd. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Popularly known as Garba King, the 54-year-old performer felt uneasy and soon collapsed on a stage while performing the folk dance in front of a huge crowd. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead

Pramod Wagh, senior police inspector at Chakan police station said, “The incident was reported in the Khed area, but post-mortem and other procedures were done in Chakan. Prima facie it seems that he died due to a sudden attack.’’

Wagh said the case would be handed over to Khed police.