Garba performer Ashok Mali dies of heart attack in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 09, 2024 06:22 AM IST

The incident was reported in the Khed area, but post-mortem and other procedures were done in Chakan

Actor Ashok Mali died of a severe heart attack while performing Garba at a Navratri festival event at Khed in Pune district on Monday.

Popularly known as Garba King, the 54-year-old performer felt uneasy and soon collapsed on a stage while performing the folk dance in front of a huge crowd. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Popularly known as Garba King, the 54-year-old performer felt uneasy and soon collapsed on a stage while performing the folk dance in front of a huge crowd. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead

Pramod Wagh, senior police inspector at Chakan police station said, “The incident was reported in the Khed area, but post-mortem and other procedures were done in Chakan. Prima facie it seems that he died due to a sudden attack.’’

Wagh said the case would be handed over to Khed police.

Follow Us On