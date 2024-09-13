Gauri-Ganpati visarjan takes place amid much fanfare

PUNE The sixth day of the Ganesh festival on Thursday saw much fanfare as several household Ganpati idols were immersed with Lord Ganesha’s mother, Goddess Gauri, in tow. Sixth day of Ganesh festival on Thursday saw much fanfare as several household Ganpati idols were immersed with Lord Ganesha’s mother, Goddess Gauri, in tow. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) seemed to have learnt its lesson from the fiasco during immersion on the second day of the festival, and had made necessary arrangements for the Gauri-Ganpati visarjan (immersion) across the city. Both moveable and immoveable immersion tanks were made available by the ward offices in their respective areas. Earlier, the PMC and Pune police had appealed to the citizens not to risk their lives by immersing the idols in rivers across the city.

However, public response to the appeal was a mixed bag as many devotees were seen immersing the idols in the city’s rivers even as a large number of people cooperated and duly immersed their idols in the tanks set up by the PMC.

Atharva Ganu, a Punekar, said, “Today, we carried out the immersion of our Ganpati idol in the PMC immersion tank at Narayan Peth. The arrangements were good.”

Whereas Kajal Tripathi was among many others who headed for the visarjan ghats after the final puja at home. “Every year, we immerse both Ganpati and Gauri on the same day. Today, we immersed the idols in the river at Omkareshwar Ghat,” said Tripathi.