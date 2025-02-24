Generational burden: Alleged betrayal of Ganoji, Kanhoji Shirke continues to haunt descendants 

On the evening of November 13, 2025, Ambegaon in Pune district was abuzz with political fervour. A massive crowd filled the rally ground, waving party flags and chanting slogans. The Shirke family argues that there is no documentary evidence proving their ancestors’ betrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj. (HT PHOTO)

Loudspeakers blared campaign songs, and banners bearing the name of Devdatta Nikam, the NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate, fluttered in the wind. The anticipation peaked as veteran politician Sharad Pawar stepped onto the stage.

In a pointed attack on his former colleague Dilip Walse Patil, who had switched allegiance to Ajit Pawar’s faction, Sharad Pawar invoked history.

“Almost 350 years ago, Ganoji Shirke betrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharashtra did not forget it. Ganoji (referring to Walse Patil) will not be forgiven this time. Those involved in betrayal will not be forgiven,” he declared.

The reference to Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke—accused of betraying Sambhaji Maharaj—continues to cast a long shadow over their descendants. Deepak Raje Shirke, the 13th-generation descendant of the Shirke family, expressed his anguish:

“Folklore and popular retellings have kept the narrative alive, affecting the social perception of our lineage.”

The historical legacy of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke, once trusted allies of the Maratha Empire, remains controversial. Accused of aligning with the Mughal forces, their actions have been etched into public memory as treachery. More than three centuries later, the stigma persists, with descendants of the Shirke family facing social prejudices based solely on their surname.

According to Deepak Raje Shirke, the situation worsened after Shivaji Sawant’s popular historical novel Chhava was published in 1979.

“Earlier, historical literature was limited to a niche readership. But with the rise of social media, misinformation spreads rapidly. People consume these narratives without question, leading to misplaced suspicion towards us,” he lamented.

Laxmikant Raje Shirke, Deepak’s younger brother, pointed out that their family’s historical association is often weaponised in politics.

“Many of our relatives are in active politics, and during elections, opposition parties exploit our surname against us. My brother Devidas Raje, a former deputy sarpanch of Pedgaon in Ahilyanagar district, was frequently targeted over our so-called ‘betrayal legacy’ during his campaigns.”

The stigma isn’t confined to politics. Laxmikant recalled an incident during the Gram Panchayat elections in 2017-18 when their family was taunted: “If they weren’t loyal to the Raje (King) then, how can they be loyal to the people now?”

Dadasaheb Rajeshirke, who heads the All India Vahan Chalak Malak Sanghatana, shared similar experiences.

“While travelling across Maharashtra for my work, I have often felt the weight of my surname. People whisper, exchange glances, and treat me with suspicion, even though I have no personal connection to events that took place centuries ago.”

The Shirke family argues that there is no documentary evidence proving their ancestors’ betrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj.

“Records from the French Governor of Pondicherry from that period indicate that Brahmin clerks, not the Shirke brothers, provided the Mughals with Sambhaji’s whereabouts,” Laxmikant Rajeshirke asserted.

Their family had previously approached Shivaji Sawant, objecting to Chhava’s portrayal of the Shirke lineage. However, the author defended his work as a creative interpretation of history.

“Now, a movie adaptation of the novel is only adding to our woes. It’s affecting nearly one lakh Shirke family members across Maharashtra,” Deepak Rajeshirke said.

The Shirke family has raised objections to the upcoming Hindi movie Chhaava, accusing its makers of distorting history. “The film falsely depicts our ancestors as villains, whereas in reality, they were loyal to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” they claim.

In 2009, the family filed an RTI application with the directorate of archives, seeking any documentary evidence linking Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke to Sambhaji Maharaj’s capture by the Mughals. “No such proof was found,” said Laxmikant Rajeshirke.

Historians remain divided on the subject. While many view Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke’s actions as a betrayal, others believe the issue is more complex. “There is no direct evidence proving Shirke’s role in Sambhaji’s capture. Many descendants of historical figures—whether perceived as heroes or traitors—lead completely different lives today. Judging them based on their ancestors is unfair,” said Pune-based historian Sanjay Sonawani.

The Shirke family insists that historical movies should be made with proper research and consultation with relevant stakeholders.

“Filmmakers should consult descendants of key historical figures before presenting such portrayals. False narratives impact real people,” Deepak Rajeshirke emphasized.

When contacted, historian and researcher Pandurang Balkawade refused to comment on this matter.

As history continues to shape public perception, the Shirke family remains caught between the past and present, struggling to escape the shadow of an alleged betrayal from 350 years ago.