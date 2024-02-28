German state signs MOU with Maharashtra

State minister of Baden-Wurrtenberg (Germany) Dr Florian Stegman rooted for a strong partnership between Maharashtra and Germany to meet the large skilled worker shortage in the field of science, information technology, and allied technical sector. An agreement was signed that provides for cooperation in the areas of business and IT, urban infrastructure, science, education and culture. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

He said that two surveys related to job surveys conducted by the federal government revealed the demographic crisis that is causing a skilled worker shortage in Germany.

“We have established a state partnership with the Indian state of Maharashtra. An agreement was signed that provides for cooperation in the areas of business and IT, urban infrastructure, science, education and culture, viticulture and tourism as well as skills development,” he said.

In 2020, the state partnership was renewed by former Minister of State Theresa Schopper with a joint declaration of intent (focus on digitalization, networking of start-up ecosystems, scientific and cultural cooperation, climate protection, and cooperation in the field of renewable energies, environmental technologies, and sustainable mobility solutions.

The declaration further said that following on from talks with the education minister of Maharashtra, Deepak Kesarkar, in 2023, the signing of the joint declaration of intent was planned during the trip by Minister of State and Head of the State Chancellery Dr Florian Stegmann from February 24 to March 01, 2024.

The signing of the Joint Declaration of Intent on cooperation in skilled migration and skilling between Germany and Maharashtra took place on February 25, at Raj Bhavan.