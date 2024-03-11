Ghorpadi flyover open for public use

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, inaugurated several development projects worth ₹500 crore. With approximately 104 trains traversing the Solapur railway track daily and another hundred on the Miraj route, the incessant closure of railway gates caused perpetual traffic congestion in the Ghorpadi village area. (HT PHOTO)

After nearly forty years of grappling with traffic jams, the persistent problem of congestion in Ghorpadi is finally on the verge of being solved, as the Railway Over Bridge (RoB) at Ghorpadi on the Pune-Solapur railway line was also inaugurated.

In 2019, state approved fund to Ghorpadi RoB. The resolution of this problem brings relief to the residents who had long clamoured for flyovers over these busy railway lines. With approximately 104 trains traversing the Solapur railway track daily and another hundred on the Miraj route, the incessant closure of railway gates caused perpetual traffic congestion in the Ghorpadi village area. The newly constructed RoB reduce deadlock significantly.

Rehana Patel, a resident of Ghorpadi, said, “The RoB will be helpful for us to reach Pune Cantonment, Kharadi and Koregaon Park areas. We were eagerly waiting for the opening of the overbridge as it will reduce traffic in the area.”

The flyover spans 14 metres wide and around 306 metres in length, with a 50-metre bridge on rail tracks, a 136-metre ramp towards Pune station and a 120-metre ramp towards Ghorpadi side, with a crash barrier on both sides.

The infrastructure project is estimated to cost ₹110 crore.

Other projects which were inaugurated include an overhead water tank constructed under the 24x7 regular and equitable water supply scheme at Warje, a foundation stone laying ceremony for a flyover on the Pune-Miraj railway line in Ghorpadi, a flyover and grade separator at Vishrantwadi area, multi-speciality hospital in ward No. 30 at Warje and 24-metre Development Plan (DP) road in Warje.

Pawar said, “We have undertaken several development projects in the city. The vehicular population is also increasing on city roads, so we are also building a metro alongside. Recently, one stretch has been opened for public use. In the coming years, people will get relief from the traffic problem.”