Girl, kin booked for assaulting police during questioning in theft case

A young girl was booked for allegedly assaulting two female police staffers during her questioning in a theft case from two years ago. The accused have been identified as Falguni Pillai, 18; Kumaran Pillai, 48; Sheetal Pillai, 46; and a 14-year-old boy. The police said Falguni had been summoned for questioning in connection with a 2023 theft case. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place Tuesday evening at the Kondhwa police station. The police said Falguni had been summoned for questioning in connection with a 2023 theft case. She arrived at the police station with her parents. According to the police, Falguni began shouting at police sub-inspector Balaji Digole during her questioning. The police claimed that despite efforts by female police staffers to calm her down, Falguni allegedly abused and physically assaulted them. One of female police staffers, who later filed a complaint, stated that Falguni bit her right hand and scratched it with her nails. When PSI Digole and constable Amol Hirve attempted to intervene, Kumaran Pillai and the minor boy allegedly pushed them. Kumaran reportedly threatened the officers saying, “You’ve filed a false case against my daughter. I’ll see you in court and get you fired.”

The police said that Falguni even damaged a printer in the investigation room. The police have registered a case against Falguni, her parents, and the 14-year-old boy for obstructing government work, damaging property, and other relevant charges.

