Gold ring stolen from luggage of flyer on Delhi-Pune flight 

The subject of the safety of passengers and their belongings came to the fore after a gold ring of a passenger travelling by Air India flight from Delhi to Pune was allegedly stolen from inside his luggage bag. Gautam Rahul, a flyer who took Air India Flight AI 847 from Delhi to Pune on Sunday evening was left fuming after he found that his newly bought golden ring was stolen from his checked-in luggage. This is not the first incident of valuables being stolen from the flyers’ luggage bags at Pune airport. Earlier it was found that the luggage bags were damaged and torn to take out the valuables from the bags. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“There was theft from my main luggage, a gold ring (SIC). There was no lock in my main luggage as the lock was not working, which I realised at the airport. I asked as Delhi airport Air India Desk to put the lock strip which they did not have, and they put the sticker instead,” wrote Gautam in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The flyer went on to say, “Invoice of ring and other luggage which was made yesterday is attached with the complaint raised with Airline. Photo of luggage to Pune airport is also sent and Need to be investigated and if there is a loss compensated.”

Responding to Gautam’s complaint on ‘X’, Air India’s official statement stated, “We understand your concern. Please know that valuable items like cash, jewellery, expensive objects, and documents should always be carried in hand baggage. We appreciate your understanding.”

This is not the first incident of valuables being stolen from the flyers’ luggage bags at Pune airport. Earlier it was found that the luggage bags were damaged and torn to take out the valuables from the bags.

“A few months back when I was travelling from Ahmedabad to Pune my bag was damaged, and my clothes were shattered. As there was no cash or any other valuables inside the bag it got saved,” said Vipul Alekar, a frequent flyer.

Reacting to the development, a senior AAI official from Pune airport on condition of anonymity said, “The luggage and its related operational issues are taken care of by every airline and their ground staff, so it is not concerned with airport operations.”