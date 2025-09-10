Government renames ‘Ideal State Teacher Award’ after renowned educationist Dr J P Naik

The Maharashtra government has renamed the prestigious ‘Ideal State Teacher Award’ as the ‘Dr J P Naik Ideal State Teacher Award’ in honour of renowned educationist, Padma Bhushan Dr J P Naik. The decision was taken by higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil who described the move as a meaningful tribute to one of India’s greatest educational thinkers. With this, the state aims not only to honour the legacy of Dr Naik but also uphold his vision of dedicated, value-based and impactful education. Dr J P Naik was born on September 5, 1907 in Bahirewadi, Ajara taluka, Kolhapur district, and is regarded as a guiding light of Indian education. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Dr J P Naik was born on September 5, 1907 in Bahirewadi, Ajara taluka, Kolhapur district, and is regarded as a guiding light of Indian education. He devoted his life to strengthening the education system and promoting equity in learning. His educational philosophy is most prominently reflected in his seminal works Education of the Indian People (1978) and The Education Commission and After (1979); both of which continue to influence Indian educational thought and policy. His pioneering contribution has been recognised not only by the Government of India but also by UNESCO, which in its landmark publication, Thinkers on Education (1997) featured only three Indians among 100 of the world’s greatest educationists; namely Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, and Dr J P Naik. Interestingly, Dr Naik’s birth name was Vithal Hari Ghotge. While working underground during the Civil Disobedience Movement in 1930, he changed his identity and adopted the name Jayant Pandurang Naik by which he came to be known widely.

Every year on September 5 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the state higher and technical education department honours principals and teachers from universities, traditional- and engineering- colleges, polytechnics, and institutions of fine and applied arts who have made invaluable contributions to education. Going forward, this award will be presented as the ‘Dr J P Naik Ideal State Teacher Award’.

Along with renaming the award, the government has also revised the eligibility criteria and selection process to ensure greater transparency and merit-based recognition. According to a new government resolution (GR), the award will now be given only to teachers with at least 15 years of classroom teaching experience, appointed under prescribed service rules. Teachers on deputation outside academic work, those facing departmental inquiries, retired faculty, and those involved in private coaching will not be eligible for the award. In addition, principals applying for the award should have completed at least three years in their posts. Recipients of the award will not be considered again in future. If any awardee is later found to have violated eligibility conditions, the award and its associated benefits will be withdrawn. The selection process, too, has been strengthened at multiple levels. A central scrutiny committee will be formed, headed by a vice-chancellor, with directors of higher, technical and arts education along with two subject experts while the joint director of higher education (headquarters) will act as the member-secretary. At the state level, the selection committee will be chaired by the minister of higher and technical education with the minister of state as vice-chairman; and the additional chief secretary, two eminent educationists, and the director of higher education serving as members.

Shailendra Devalankar, additional director of higher education, said, “Renaming the award after Dr J P Naik is, in a sense, a tribute to this legendary educationist. Teachers who are honoured with this award, whether from rural or urban areas, will feel motivated to work with greater dedication and responsibility. Their work will also inspire other teachers to pursue excellence in education.”

The first set of proposals under the new award guidelines will be soon invited, and eligible teachers will be felicitated in January 2026.