Govt officially issues order about cancellation of exam, questions on FYJC remain

Days after it made an announcement, the Maharashtra government officially issued a General Resolution (GR) on Wednesday stating that the Class 10 exam has been cancelled.

However, the fresh announcement wasn’t clear about how and on what basis students will be admitted to FYJC course.

In a recent survey by the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), 65 per cent students have said that they want a common entrance test for first year junior college (FYJC).

The GR stated that the decision was taken to cancel the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination due to the ongoing pandemic. This GR also states that an independent decision will be taken regarding the evaluation of Class 10 students and the admission process for Class 11.

Board officials noted that a common entrance test will be beneficial for students.

“If internal mark assessment is used for admission for Class 11, the overall marking can be inflated by schools. To avoid this, the common entrance test would be fair and unbiased towards the students of state board as well as other boards,” said board officials.

The survey conducted by Maharashtra SCERT saw the participation of over 3 lakh students from across Maharashtra. Around 65 percent students said that a common entrance test for class 11 would be beneficial to the students.

SCERT deputy director Vikas Garad said that along with a survey to find out if students want a common admission test for class 11, principals from various schools were also asked to participate in a survey to understand how prepared they were for the internal assessment of students.

“Around 17,487 schools have said that they are ready for internal assessment to evaluate students of Class 10. A total of 21,110 schools are there across Maharashtra,” said Garad.

Prathmesh Kulkarni, a student of Class 10 said that the decision to cancel the examination is welcomed.

“I think a common entrance test for class 11 will be a fair platform to evaluate all students ahead of their admissions. It will also help students who have studied hard and also students from other boards,” said Kulkarni.

Education experts noted that though some students have given a positive response to the entrance test for Class 11, interest of students from rural parts of the state should also be kept in mind before the board takes the final decision.