Govt to develop Pandharpur on the lines of Kashi corridor

The state government has prepared a Development Plan (DP) to revamp the existing corridor along Pandharpur’s famous Vitthal-Rukmini temple on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath facelift.

The plan includes widening existing roads, relocating shops, and creating facilities for the large number of devotees visiting the temple town in the Solapur district. Locals, on the other hand, have begun to oppose the proposed corridor.

Despite the objections, the government has started the tender process to implement the development plan, prompting a sense of uncertainty among the citizens and businessmen.

Hindustan Times has seen the proposed draft plan prepared by Public Works Department (PWD). The plan focuses on widening existing roads along the temple to facilitate a large number of devotees and also disaster management plan execution, building parking lots, removing encroachments and building new roads in and around Pandharpur.

The news has elicited gloomy reactions from the locals, who believe the DP will alter many existing structures.

“The PWD has invited online tenders for this ₹1500 crore project. In this, architecture companies have been called upon to submit tenders for the construction and maintenance of this project to be implemented in Pandharpur and its surroundings,” said a PWD Pandharpur division official, on request of anonymity.

The pre-bid meeting for this tender was held on November 22 at the chief engineer’s office. The final date for submission of tenders is December 26. These tenders are to be submitted in the office of superintending engineer at Solapur and these tenders will be opened on December 29.

“Around 15 companies from across the country, including Tata, are interested in this tender. In fact, since the government announced the Mauli Corridor, there have been intense protests in the city. Initially, thousands of men and women from the city marched in opposition to this proposal in the presence of all party leaders,” an official said.

Hundreds of traders and citizens who are likely to be affected by the corridor have put up blackboards opposing the plan in their homes and shops. On Saturday, citizens came together at Tukaram Bhavan to protest the tender process.

“The administration is keeping us busy with discussions. We elected BJP MLAs in by-elections last year, but now citizens are angry that the MLAs are not assisting us in our time of need,” said Vikas Sawant, a trader who owns a shop near the temple.