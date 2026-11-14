Grapes turn sweet for Nashik farmers after a bitter season last year

Despite the drought in Maharashtra, grape growers in India’s grape capital, Nashik, have reason to cheer this year as favourable weather conditions have resulted in higher yield, better-quality produce, and remunerative prices. This comes as a relief to the state’s agrarian sector which has been grappling with crop losses following deficient rainfall in several regions. It is also a far cry from last year when prolonged, unseasonal rain damaged a large portion of grapes ready for harvest; lowering average yield to a couple of tonnes per acre in affected vineyards apart from rendering traders reluctant to offer remunerative prices due to poor quality of fruit. Grapes ready for harvest at a vineyard in Satana, rural Nashik. (HT FILE)

Kailas Bhosale, president, Nashik-based State Grape Growers Association told Hindustan Times, “This year, the scenario has changed for the better. There were no heavy rains and the climate was not too humid, which aided robust growth of fruit that traders, including exporters, look for.”

So much so that harvesting has already begun in northern Nashik, especially in Satana, Malegaon and Deola where growers typically opt for an early harvest. The process, which began over a week ago, will continue till early January. In the southern parts of rural Nashik, including Niphad, Sinnar and Dindori, harvesting generally begins early January and continues till March-April. Nashik has more than 1.50 lakh acres under grape cultivation, over 4,000 acres of which are in the northern parts of the district, with the remaining area concentrated in the southern region. Grapes that are harvested early are largely exported to Russia and the Middle East, while some quantities are sold in the domestic market, particularly in Delhi. As harvesting gathers pace, exports to countries in the European Union (EU) also increase.

Khandu Shewale, a grape grower from Satana who owns a 75-acre vineyard, said that the yield this season ranged between 10 and 15 tonnes per acre, depending on the variety. “I am fetching 20% higher prices this season since the quality of fruit is extremely good. The sugar content is high and the fruit has grown fully,” said Shewale, who began harvesting recently.

According to growers, the farm-gate price of the Thompson variety currently ranges between ₹125 and ₹150 per kg; while Crimson and Red Globe varieties are selling for more than ₹200 per kg.

Bapu Deore, a farmer from Deola, said that traders have already begun approaching him to procure his produce, citing its superior quality as compared to last season. “I will sell the produce to whoever offers me the best price once I start harvesting from early December,” he said.

However, growers expect prices to regulate once harvesting begins in southern Nashik, particularly in Niphad and Dindori, two of the district’s largest grape-producing centres. Increased availability of fruit during this period is likely to put pressure on farm-gate prices; Bhosale said.

Piyush Chopda, a Nashik-based grape exporter, said that shipments to Russia and Dubai have begun on a small scale and are expected to gather pace from the first week of January. “There is huge demand for Nashik grapes abroad. Since the quality of Nashik grapes is much better this season, exports to the EU are likely to be higher,” he said.

Typically, around 8,000 containers, each carrying 12 metric tonnes of grapes, are shipped from Nashik to overseas markets during the season. Exporters are expecting this figure to increase by around 1,000 containers this year, driven by better-quality produce.

“This season, we are expecting an increase of about 1,000 containers due to better quality of produce than last season. Our challenge is that sea freight charges have increased significantly, which is a big impediment to exporting the fruit while ensuring that farmers get a proper price,” Chopda said.

Early grape harvest begins in Solapur, Sangli

Harvesting of early-season grapes has also begun in Solapur and Sangli, two other major grape-growing districts in Maharashtra. Farmers said that the produce is currently fetching around ₹70 per kg in the domestic market.

“Unlike Nashik grapes, the ones harvested early in Solapur and Sangli are meant for the domestic market,” said Rambabu Deshmukh, a farmer.