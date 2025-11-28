Greens, citizens halt RFD work along Mula river over environmental concerns

PUNE: Work on the riverfront development (RFD) project along the Mula River in Pimple Nilakh ground to a halt Thursday afternoon after environmental activists and citizens alleged that excavation was carried out without following demarcation norms. Environmental activists and citizens stopped riverfront development (RFD) project along Mula river in Pimple Nilakh ground alleging that excavation was carried out without following demarcation norms. (HT)

Work came to a standstill at around 1 pm on Thursday after green activists and citizens visited the excavation site following complaints from residents. During inspection, the group found that demarcation norms had not been followed near Ingawle Chowk along the Mula River where trees had been uprooted, soil had been excavated, and the land had been completely levelled. Moreover, debris had been dumped along the riverbank. Furthermore, a wide road-like stretch was being built on what the activists claim is riverbed land.

Raju Savle, environmental activist, said, “The work clearly did not follow the required demarcation. Trees had been razed, the soil had been excavated, and the riverbank had been altered. Such activities can cause serious environmental damage. Besides, no one was ready to show the documents stating the approved demarcation, boundaries and details of the project.”

As per witnesses, heavy machinery including JCBs, poclains and dumpers had been in continuous operation before the intervention. The activists contacted the officials and demanded that the work be stopped immediately. Soon after, the machines were pulled back and the work was halted. A local resident said, “We saw trees being cut down and trucks moving all day. No one told us what permissions had been taken.”

Sanjay Kulkarni, city engineer and head of the environment department, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said, “I am not aware of the issue and will speak to the contractor and the respective activists and citizens. Further action will be taken as per the rules.”