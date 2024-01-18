Greens to go on indefinite hunger strike over damage to trees at Metro Eco Park

Upset over hundreds of rare species of trees being damaged at the Metro Eco Park in Ravet, environmental activists have decided to form a human chain and hold an indefinite hunger strike from Monday. The activists have alleged that the administration is insensitive towards the trees and purposefully neglecting them and leaving them to die. For over six years, environmentalists successfully nurtured 1,000 trees of 250 different species, creating a new ecosystem. (HT PHOTO)

In 2016, the Pimpri-Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA) had approved the establishment of an Eco Park to compensate for the trees cut down during the Maha Metro construction work. Environmentalists and citizens had taken on the task of planting rare species of trees from the Sahyadri mountain range. For over six years, they successfully nurtured 1,000 trees of 250 different species, creating a new ecosystem.

Later in 2021, the PCNTDA was dissolved by the state government and all its moveable and immoveable assets and liabilities were transferred to the government through urban development, and subsequently to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). According to the activists however, the trees have been under threat ever since the administration in September 2023 decided to set up an election commission office to build the park.

Prashant Raul, green activist, alleged that the trees are being purposefully neglected, which is leading to damage to the trees. Earlier in December last year, more than 140 trees were damaged and destroyed due to the absence of water. “The number of damaged trees has risen to over 300 now. We had even approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding the threat to these trees. The administration has stopped access to the public, and set up a compound wall around the park. However, the authorities are still neglecting the trees and we have no option but to go on a hunger strike,” said Raul.

Another green activist claimed that action should be taken against the respective officials as per the Maharashtra Urban Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975. “Destroying such rare trees and the homes of birds in the name of development is wrong,” the activist said.

Refuting all allegations, Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector of Pune, said that the administration is sensitive towards the environment and is taking all the required care of the trees. “The compound wall has been put up and is protecting the trees. The election commission office is under development inside the park and at such a location, an illegal temple has been set up. This is a sensitive issue due to which access has been denied to the public,” he said.