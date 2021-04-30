Group Captain DP Apte (retd) , dies due to Covid in Pune

PUNE Group Captain (Retd) DP Apte, advisor and former pro-vice-chancellor of MIT World Peace University died due to Covid-related infection on Thursday.

He was 67 and is survived by his wife, son, daughter and grandchildren.

Apte, according to his colleagues, had distinguished service of 25 years as engineer-manager-leader in India Air Force (IAF). He retired from IAF in the year 2002 when he was commanding officer of the ‘Central servicing development organisation’ of IAF, one of the premier technology unit. Since 2003 he worked as a professor at various institutes of MIT Group.

He served as the registrar of the university before being appointed as the pro-vice-chancellor until his retirement recently. Post-retirement he served as the advisor to MIT World Peace University. He authored about 15 books on various topics.

Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad, president, MIT World Peace University, founder and chief patron, MAEER’s MIT, Pune and Rahul V Karad, managing trustee and executive president, MAEER’s MIT and executive president, MIT World Peace University paid their tribute to Apte.

Vishwanath Karad said, “He was my student. He had tremendous potential, knowledge and skill which he showcased at every stage of his life. He dedicatedly served his country and later played an important role in build the institution. His passing away has affected us deeply and we pay our truest tribute to him.”