Chandrakant Patil to call meeting with ASI for old wada issue in Pune

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday promised to call a meeting with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials to discuss old Wada issues in Pune, particularly around Shaniwarwada. Patil on Monday visited the old and dilapidated Wadas around Shaniwarwada (HT FILE PHOTO)

Patil on Monday visited the old and dilapidated Wadas around Shaniwarwada on Monday. Many citizens are unable to repair or renovate their homes due to ASI restrictions in a 100-metre radius of Shaniwarwada. Citizens have raised several concerns about not receiving permission from the PMC.

In light of this, Patil went to some of the old Wadas near Shaniwarwada on Monday.

After the visit to the Peth areas, Patil stated, “According to primary sources, there is a court case involving an archaeological site. However, in this regard, the state government will consult with ASI officials in New Delhi. The state government is supportive of allowing repair work on buildings near archaeological sites in Pune. We will convene a meeting with ASI officials soon to try to resolve the issue.”

The issue of old Wadas resurfaced during the recent by-election for the Kasba Assembly constituency. This constituency contains many old structures, which are in a need of conservation. Citizens raised the issue of old Wadas during the campaign. On Monday, Patil visited some of the areas surrounding Shaniwarwada.