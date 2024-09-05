Hadapsar police arrest man for stealing 24 two-wheelers 

The Hadapsar Police on Tuesday nabbed a vehicle thief involved in the thefts of at least 24 vehicles from Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Lonikand and Loni Kalbhor police station areas. The thief, identified as Deepak alias Jojo Baburao Sarvade (30), a resident of Thorat Vasti in Manjari, was on the radar of the police for the last few months. He was apprehended after his whereabouts in Manjari were received by policemen Deepak Kamble and Chandrakant Rejitwade. A trap was laid, and the accused was arrested by a team of police. Sarvade was produced before a city court which remanded him in police custody till September 5. Hadapsar Police Station in-charge Santosh Pandhare said that 24 vehicles worth ₹ 12.50 lakh have been recovered from the accused after his arrest. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Hadapsar Police Station in-charge Santosh Pandhare said that 24 vehicles worth ₹12.50 lakh have been recovered from the accused after his arrest. Sarvade stole nine bikes from the jurisdiction of Hadapsar police station, two from Mundhwa, two from Lonikand and one from Loni Kalbhor respectively, he said. The Hadapsar police booked the accused under IPC section 379 (theft).