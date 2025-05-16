Menu Explore
Hawker assaulted with iron rods

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 16, 2025 09:08 AM IST

Hawker selling bedsheets outside Kalpataru Apartments on MG Road was attacked by another roadside seller on May 14

Pune: A hawker selling bedsheets outside Kalpataru Apartments on MG Road was attacked by another roadside seller on May 14. Cantonment Police Station has filed an FIR and booked the accused identified as Kanha Girish Waghela, 37, of Shantinagar in Wanowrie for physically assaulting Akshay Poonam Butia, 33, of Bhavani Peth over alleged business rivalry.

Hawker selling bedsheets outside Kalpataru Apartments on MG Road was attacked by another roadside seller on May 14. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Hawker selling bedsheets outside Kalpataru Apartments on MG Road was attacked by another roadside seller on May 14. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The police have invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 118 (1), 352, 351 (2) and Arms Act Section 37 (1)(2)(3) and Section 135 against the accused who is at large, according to inspector Girish Dighavkar.

News / Cities / Pune / Hawker assaulted with iron rods
